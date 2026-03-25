Jamestown To Hold 78th Annual Easter Egg Hunt March 28

The City of Jamestown’s 78th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place this Saturday.

The free event is open to children ages 12 and under.

Families are encouraged to arrive early, baskets in hand and ready for the hunt to begin promptly at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 28 at the Allen Park Soccer Fields.

The Easter Bunny will be on-site to greet children and pose for photos. Hidden among the assortment of eggs will be special Prize Eggs, giving lucky participants the chance to win additional surprises.

To ensure every child can comfortably participate, a sensory-friendly section will be available, providing a more relaxed environment for children who may benefit from reduced noise and activity levels. The City remains committed to making this event welcoming and accessible for all families.

For more information, contact the Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department at 716-483-7523 or email parks@jamestownny.gov.