Jamestown to Hold Bulk Trash, Electronics Recycling Event Saturday, Sept. 24

The City of Jamestown will hold its first of two Bulk Trash and Electronics Recycling Events this Saturday, September 24.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bergman Park.

Broken electronics and residential bulk trash will be accepted.

No tires, batteries, yard waste, liquids, or chemicals will be allowed

People will be required to provide proof of residence or property ownership in the City of Jamestown.

For more information, contact the City Department of Development at 716-483-7542

