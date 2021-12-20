Jamestown to Participate in Initiative to Help Small Business Owners, Entreprenuers

The City of Jamestown will be participating in a national initiative to help small business owners and entrepreneurs.

The city is joining the National League of Cities’ City Summit as part of the City Innovation Ecosystems (CIE) program. The CIE program helps cities adopt policies, programs and practices to give underrepresented entrepreneurs more opportunities for economic advancement.

Participants select an area of focus for their programs to support economic growth in their communities, including working with startups, creating microlending platforms and helping small businesses raise capital through equity crowdfunding.

Jamestown joins 59 other cities from across the country that have made a total of 78 commitments. As part of its participation in the CIE program, Jamestown will receive direct technical assistance, information sharing with other cities and partner organizations and financial support to help implement its program.