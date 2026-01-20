Jamestown Woman Convicted Of Mail Theft Sentenced

A Jamestown woman convicted of mail theft has been sentenced.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 42-year old Anita Miller has been sentenced to three years probation and 100 community service hours in U.S. District Court.

Miller was convicted of theft of mail by a postal employee and delay of mail by a postal employee. Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz Wright stated that on six occasions in February and March 2022, Miller, a U.S. Postal Service employee, stole gift cards and cash from mailed envelopes. In addition, on two occasions in March 2022, Miller delayed delivery of mailed envelopes.