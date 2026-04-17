Jamestown Woman Dies Following Accident On Thruway

A Jamestown woman died following a car accident on the New York State Thruway in the town of Evans Wednesday morning.
New York State Police said a minivan traveling eastbound veered out of its lane and then back onto the north shoulder, causing it to overturn. Police say a passenger, 69-year old Linda Haney, suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to the Erie County Medical Center where she died.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still actively investigating the collision.
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