Jamestown Woman Dies Following Accident On Thruway

A Jamestown woman died following a car accident on the New York State Thruway in the town of Evans Wednesday morning.

New York State Police said a minivan traveling eastbound veered out of its lane and then back onto the north shoulder, causing it to overturn. Police say a passenger, 69-year old Linda Haney, suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to the Erie County Medical Center where she died.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still actively investigating the collision.