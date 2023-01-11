Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty on Drug Charges in Federal Court

A Jamestown woman has pled guilty in Federal Court to drug charges that could result in 20 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 28-year old Alisha Centi pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. These charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti stated that between March 2020, and June 2021, Centi and co-defendant Garson Butcher conspired with others to possess and sell heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

On March 29, 2020, Centi and Butcher sold fentanyl which resulted in the death of a person identified as T.R. On September 28, 2020, Centi and Butcher sold heroin to a person identified as K.K., who overdosed but regained consciousness after receiving multiple doses of Narcan.

In addition, Centi and Butcher used residences on Fairview Avenue and Roland Road to manufacture and distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Butcher was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

Centi will be sentenced on June 30, 2023.