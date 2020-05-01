Jamestown Yard Waste Site to Open from May 4 to May 15

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown and the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU) announced a plan to open the Yard Waste Collection Site, in response to citizen requests.

The site will be manned by City Department of Public Works (DPW) employees and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday from May 4 to May 15.

Residents will be asked to come to the site on their normal garbage pickup day to prevent overcrowding of the site. As a reminder, the yard waste site is available to City residents and BPU residential Solid Waste customers only. No contractors or out-of-City residents (that are not BPU Solid Waste customers) will be allowed to enter the site.

“I am thrilled that the DPW and BPU are working on this unprecedented collaboration to respond to our citizens in a way that promotes safety for both residents and employees. We urge residents to take advantage of this program in a safe and responsible manner, maintaining social distance,” said Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist.

Councilman and Public Works Chairman Tom Nelson said in a statement, “It was a top priority for me to work with the City and the BPU to find a way to get the yard waste site reopened. I know my constituents were really eager for this to happen. This is a very responsive, open-minded decision to the needs of our residents and I was happy to be a part of the discussion.”

At the site, customers may discard leaves, grass clippings, mulch, plants/shrubs/bushes, tree parts and brush up to eight inches in diameter. Metal, sod, concrete, rocks, dirt, lumber, wood, tires, drywall and other construction materials are not accepted.

The Site is located at 1001 Monroe Street at the dead end of Monroe Street, off Eighth Street.