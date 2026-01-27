Jamestown YMCA, JCC Launching JAY Wellness Center In May

The Jamestown Area YMCA and Jamestown Community College are launching in May the JAY Wellness Center at JCC’s Jamestown campus.

The center will utilize the former Total Fitness athletic facility. Y officials said this is part of the plan leading up to the construction of a larger YMCA facility on the JCC grounds. At the JAY Wellness Center, YMCA members will have access to high-quality wellness spaces, including cardio and strength-training areas, a walking track, an aquatic facility, locker rooms, and ample parking.

This transition benefits current Total Fitness members, who will become full YMCA members beginning in May 2026, while ensuring Total Fitness remains open to its members through the transition period. Y officials said this will also benefit current YMCA members, who will gain access to updated facilities while the YMCA addresses the realities of operating an aging downtown wellness facility with rising costs and aging aquatics infrastructure.

The downtown facility will remain open and continue to serve the community through programs such as the Teen Center, day and holiday camps, administrative offices, youth basketball leagues, and potentially limited adult sports. Wellness amenities, including pools, locker rooms, cardio, and strength training; will shift to The JAY Wellness Center and continue at the Lakewood YMCA. As part of this transition, the downtown pools and locker rooms are slated for retirement.