Jamestown YMCA Now Offering Summer Feeding Program in Greater Jamestown Area

The Jamestown YMCA is again sponsoring free meals for children age 18 and under this summer.

Food will be available at the various sites across Jamestown and surrounding communities Mondays through Fridays as of Monday, July 1.

Parents/Guardians and/or children can arrive to pick up a fully prepared, balanced meal. Food sites are available thanks to the YMCA’s partnership with the City of Jamestown, Frewsburg Parks and Recreation, Jamestown Public Schools, Prendergast Library, Falconer Central School and Hazeltine Library.

The form to register for a free meal can be found here.

Free breakfasts and lunches will be provided to any child at the following open meal locations:

Fenner Elementary in Frewsburg (11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.)

Frewsburg Town Park (12:00-12:30 p.m.)

Hazeltine Library (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Jackson Taylor Park (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Lillian Dickson Park (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Persell Middle School (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

James Prendergast Library (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.).

The mission of the food program is to eliminate childhood hunger. Meals include food components such as grains, fruits and vegetables and proper servings to encourage healthy eating. The Jamestown YMCA will also provide enrichment for children 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Jackson Taylor and Lillian Dickson parks.

The Summer Food Service Program will extend until August 30.

For additional information, contact the Eastside YMCA at 716-664-2802, extension 258.