Jamestown YMCA Providing Free Summer Lunch Program in Greater Jamestown Area

The YMCA of Jamestown‘s free summer lunch program is underway at several sites around the Greater Jamestown area.

The free meals are available to children ages 18 and under.

Jamestown meal sites will be staffed 11:30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at Lillian Dickson Park, James Prendergast Library, Jamestown Boys & Girls Club, and Lincoln Elementary School.

A grab-and-go free meal option will be offered weekdays from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Fenner Elementary in Falconer and from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. at Robert H. Jackson Elementary in Frewsburg.

For more information, contact the Jamestown YMCA at 716-664-2802.