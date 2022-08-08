Jamestown YWCA Announces 2022 Women of Achievement Award Recipients

The Jamestown YWCA has announced the recipients of the 2022 Women of Achievement awards.

The awards honor women whose career, volunteer and advocacy achievements have worked to enhance diversity and inclusion and promote the empowerment of women in the community.

The Rising Star award goes to Samantha Elleman who is a SUNY Fredonia Student majoring in Music Therapy. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights and recently spent time in Guatemala teaching children English.

The Power to the Future award is being given to Danica Olson. Danica has a Bachelor’s Degree of Music Education from Otterbein University and works as a Music Teacher for Children’s Music Studio, a Youth Minister for Christ First United Methodist Church, and a contracted bookkeeper for Anytime Tax. She spearheaded the organization of the Jamestown Women’s March last October and ensured the event was inclusive with a diverse group of speakers.

The Catalyst For Change award will go to Carolee Corbitt, who has spent a lifetime centered on a career dedicated to advocating for and supporting the Latino population in Jamestown and Chautauqua County.

The Shattered Ceiling award is being given to Andrea Desnerck. As the General manager of local manufacturer Water Street Brass, Andrea leads fifty plus employees in the decorative hardware industry.

And the Impact Award is being given to Qiana James, who recently graduated with her Master of Public Administration from Strayer University. She is working towards her Doctor of Business Administration specializing in Leadership and Organizational Management at Capella University. Qiana recently founded Royal DreamZ, Inc., a non-profit with an ambitious mission to build a community of leaders.

A celebration event and dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at the Doubletree Jamestown Hotel. Tickets can be purchased in advance of the event at www.ywcajamestown.com/woa