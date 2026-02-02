WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown YWCA Cuts Ribbon On New Transitional Housing Facility

Jamestown YWCA Cuts Ribbon On New Transitional Housing Facility

By Leave a Comment

Officials cut the ribbon on the YWCA Jamestown’s First House transitional living facility (January 29, 2026)

The Jamestown YWCA has cut the ribbon on its new transitional housing facility in Jamestown.

YWCA officials were joined by members from First Lutheran Church, who donated the use of the former rectory on Chandler Street to the YWCA.

YWCA Executive Director Amanda Gesing said the First House will provide transitional housing for up to two years for single women and women with children who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. She said there also will be rental assistance available if the Y’s facilities are full.

Gesing said First House has space for four women and their children with flexibility for five women without children. This brings the total number of women the YWCA can serve between the downtown facility and Chandler Street house to eleven women with children.

The project was funded through a U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant, M&T Bank Foundation donation, as well as assistance from First Lutheran Church.

Gesing said the YWCA is still accepting donations of personal hygiene items at the Fourth Street location as those items are not covered by SNAP. She said those who wish to donate are asked to call (716) 488-2237.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.