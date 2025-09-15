Jamestown Zoning Board Approves Area Variances For Spring Street Housing Project

The Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals has approved the area variances needed for a new housing project on Spring Street.

The Blooming Gardens Project by CODE Inc. and Southern Tier Environments For Living (STEL) initially included seven double-family houses on vacant parcels currently owned by the Chautauqua County Land Bank on the west side of Spring Street just south of Crossman Street. The Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals had denied the variance request in July, citing concerns over the buildings being too close to each other and drainage.

Architect Matt Long said the new proposal reduces the number of houses to be built to five, creates more usable green space behind the houses, and making it so the properties will drain toward Spring Street versus draining toward the backyard.

The Jamestown Planning Commission approved the updated site plan at their meeting in August with the County Planning Board also signing off on the project.

The project didn’t need to go back before the ZBA for variance approval due to Jamestown City Council approving a resolution to create Pilot Residential Districts that allow for infill housing, which includes the section of Spring Street where the Blooming Gardens Project is to take place. Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk had told WRFA that as the Zoning Board had previously reviewed the variance requests, the City felt the board should have the courtesy of reviewing the project once again.

There were members of the public in attendance at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting who spoke out against the project in terms of who would be inhabiting the properties. ZBA Chair Ellen Ditonto informed the group that the ZBA could only hear comments regarding the area variance including the project’s setback and total square footage. That was met with questions from the public about where they could have brought their concerns with Ditonto saying it could have been brought before City Council or the Jamestown Planning Commission.

Deputy Director of Housing Policy and Development Kasie Foulk responded to WRFA on that same question, saying that, “The public is always encouraged to speak with City Council/Committees about concerns they have. They are also able to contact their council member directly.

This project was discussed at Planning Commission on May 20, June 17, and August 19. The minutes from those meetings are all on eCode360.”

Foulk said the Zoning Board of Appeals also had previously discussed the area variances for the project on June 5, 2024 and July 9, 2025.

She added CODE and STEL have been looking at this location for many years to redevelop and that, quote, “I have met neighbors down there myself at their request to discuss the project. I have also spoken with people in the office about this project. The public is also always encouraged to send an email or stop in to discuss.”

The Jamestown Department of Development can be contacted by calling 716-483-7541, emailing dod@jamestownny.gov, or by visiting their offices on the fourth floor of City Hall.