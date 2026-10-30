Jamestown’s Annual Leaf Collection Begins Nov. 2

Leaf collection begins in the City of Jamestown Monday, November 2.

Acting Public Works Director Mark Roetzer said Phase 1 of leaf collection will begin in the Foote Avenue and Ivy Street area and move west and north, clockwise, to Washington Street.

Residents are advised to rake leaves to the terrace area behind the curb and not into the street. Please refrain from placing trash, brush, branches, plastic bags, or containers of leaves at the curb. These piles will not be picked up. All basketball hoops in the Right of Way also must be removed.

Phase 2 of leaf collection will begin in the Foote Avenue, Martin Road and Linwood Avenue area and move east and north, counterclockwise, to the east side of Washington Street and Fluvanna Avenue area. Phase 2 is estimated to begin on November 9, 2026.

When the City leaf collection has been completed in its entirety, time and weather permitting, a second pick up will take place.

Brush, branches, garden debris, as well as leaves, can be brought to the BPU Yard Waste Site at 1001 Monroe Street during their normal hours of operation on Saturdays from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM. through November 14th, 2026.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 716-483-7545.