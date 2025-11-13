Jamestown’s Holiday Lights Contest Begins November 17

The City of Jamestown has announced its 2025 Holiday Lights Contest.

City residents are encouraged to decorate their homes for a chance to win a ShopLocalCHQ gift card. Eligibility is for residential homes, only. Single-family and multi-family homes are eligible to submit only one entry per property. Nominations must include a high-quality photo of the festive home, the address of the home, and can be submitted via email to lights@jamestownny.gov or mailed to City Hall at 200 East Third Street, Attn: Holiday Lights, Jamestown, NY 14701. The Submission period opens on November 17, 2025 and closes on December 12, 2025.

Once nominations close, the City’s selection team will spotlight the top three decorated homes in each ward as finalists. Displays will be judged on creativity, originality, and overall visual impact. All decorations should be securely installed to withstand winter weather. The City of Jamestown is not responsible for any damage to decorations during the contest period. Displays containing inappropriate or offensive material will be immediately disqualified from the contest.

Community voting then decides the winners. Voting will be open online at www.jamestownny.gov from December 15–20, 2025. Residents may vote once per ward, with a valid email address required. Duplicate votes will be disqualified.

Each ward will have one winning home, awarded a $100 ShopLocalCHQ gift card. You can find your ward on the City of Jamestown’s website at jamestownny.gov

Winners of the 2025 Holiday Lights Contest will be announced on December 22, 2025 on the City of Jamestown’s website and social media pages. The gift cards will be sent directly to the winning homes following the announcement.

For official rules, nomination details, voting instructions, and a ward map, visit www.jamestownny.gov/holidaylights.