Jamestown’s Housing Repair Mini Grant Program Application Period Starts June 19

Applications for the City of Jamestown’s Housing Repair Mini Grant program will be available starting Friday, June 16.

Homeowners can apply for the program between June 19 and 30.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said they are anticipating a lot of applications for the first come, first served program, “If we don’t expend with all of those that come in in that time period, we will reopen it and make sure that all funds get expended. So, it’s grants up to $2,500. And there are a lot of different things it will cover, including junk and debris removal.”

Surdyk said awards will assist with up to ninety percent (90%) of the total project costs. She said there is an income limit of 125% of the area median income, which is the equivalent of $96,125 for an individual and would be higher for a couple or family. Surdyk added that the program also will only be open to new applicants and that homeowners who have already received American Rescue Plan funds through the city are not eligible.

The program was funded with $500,000 in American Rescue Plan monies in June 2022.

Starting June 16, applications can be found and submitted online at www.jamestownny.gov or by mail to: Department of Development, 200 E Third Street, 4th Floor, Jamestown, New York 14701.