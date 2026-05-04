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Kennedy Man Arrested On Child Sexual Abuse Materials Charges

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A Kennedy man has been arrested on child sexual abuse materials charges.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies began an investigation in October 2025 about the possession and promotion of child sexual abuse materials in the town of Poland.

Following the investigation, deputies executed a warrant at 71-year old Steven K. Smith’s residence, seizing a large quantity of devices to be forensically analyzed.

Smith was arrested and arraigned on charges of three counts of Promoting An Obscene Sexual Performance By A Child. He will appear in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court at a later date.

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