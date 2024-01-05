Jamestown’s Public Market Has New Director

A new person will be heading up the Jamestown Public Market this summer.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church announced that Nick Weith will start in the position January 15. He replaces Linnea Haskin, who resigned in October after leading the program since 2018.

St. Luke’s Reverend Luke Fodor said Weith grew up in Texas and went to school in Colorado, “..and has a background in both culinary school and has a business degree in restauranteurs and the food systems. And then came to Buffalo through the Teach For America program and, so, has a Masters in Special Education. And then, parlayed that experience with both school systems from classroom situations to food preparation.”

In 2019, Weith was hired by Forestville Central Schools to work on the Farm to School program. There, he worked to integrate locally grown foods into school meals and initiated the transition to fresh, scratch-cooked foods.

Weith lives with his partner, Damian, in Gowanda.

Fodor said the public and mobile market advisory group is working to rebrand the program as “Grow Jamestown,” “It’s a kind of comprehensive title that hits on many of the things we do. It gets to the heart of what we’re trying to do which is grow Jamestown’s food system and to help us understand why buying local produce in-season, when we can, and then how to preserve it, and how to get food access into everyone’s understanding helps the local economy, helps our physical bodies, and, in fact, really does help grow the actual community in a healthful way.”

Fodor said vendor applications for the public market will be coming out in the next couple months and that people interested in volunteering for Grow Jamestown initiatives may indicate their interest through jtownpublicmarket.org or https://www.facebook.com/JamestownPublicMarket.