Jamestown’s Rental Rehab Grant Program Has Reopened

The City of Jamestown’s Rental Rehabilitation Grant program has reopened.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said applications will be accepted starting today, January 16.

The grant allows landlords to apply for $30,000 a unit for up to three units, for a maximum of $90,000. There is a 10% match requirement.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development can be used for repairs or upgrades to an apartment unit.

Surdyk said HUD requires a 15-year anti-speculation agreement for those receiving grant funds

Applications will be accepted until Monday, February 5, 2024.

For more information and to fill out an application, visit https://www.jamestownny.gov/departments/department-of-development/