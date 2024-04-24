Jamestown’s Two New Splash Pads Should Open By Early June

Jamestown’s two new splash pads should be open by early June.

Jamestown Public Works Interim Director Mark Roetzer said concrete work is ready to go for both pads at Allen and Jackson-Taylor Parks and will be done the same week.

He said West Virginia Boulevard by Allen Park is undergoing a total street reconstruction from Gwendolin Avenue to Elizabeth Avenue, “..with all new curbs, all new sidewalks, some new crosswalks, new parking. There’s a lot of new sidewalks in the park that will connect all the way from Gwendolin to Elizabeth where there’s existing sidewalks.. it connects all the way through the park. We get a lot of kids who walk from the school and just walk down Elizabeth Street how hopefully the sidewalk will help some of them get off the street.”

At Jackson-Taylor Park, there will be a new sidewalk installed from West 13th Street to the restrooms. A parking lot will be added by the splash pad there as well off 13th Street.

Roetzer said plumbing prices have gone up when it comes to project costs, “The installer that we have is the same installer that we bought the system from. They do the installation as well. But we’re responsible for getting the water to the splash pad and then from it. The prices came back a lot higher than we thought in our bids, so we’re working with the BPU to do a joint project there and get those prices down.”

Between equipment costs and an engineering study, City Council has approved the use of $329,676 of American Rescue Plan funds for the two splash pad projects.