JCC Alumni Association Seeking Distinguished Alumnus Award, Career Community Award Nominations

The Jamestown Community College alumni association is seeking nominations for the 2024 Distinguished Alumnus Award and Career Community Awards.

Since 1980, the Alumni Association has presented accomplished JCC alumni with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the association’s highest honor. The award is given to those who have typified the college’s tradition of excellence and brought credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement, or humanitarian service.

The Career Community Awards are given in six areas of study that represent all the majors and programs at Jamestown Community College, and are given to those outstanding in their field.

Nominations are due by May 1 and can be made online at sunyjcc.edu/alumni.

All nominations are reviewed by a selection committee which includes representatives of the Alumni Association board of directors and SUNY JCC faculty and staff. Awards will be presented at the JCC Foundation Awards Gala on November 6 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron.

The full list of past recipients can be viewed at sunyjcc.edu/alumni.