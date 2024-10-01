JCC Appoints Jessica Kubiak As Vice President of Academic Affairs

Jamestown Community College has appointed Jessica Kubiak as its Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Kubiak served in the role in an interim capacity during the Spring semester last year before being appointed full time to the position. She replaces Marilyn Zagora, a longtime JCC employee and role model to Kubiak, who has retired.

Kubiak, who was born in Olean and raised in Bradford, has also been a faculty member since 2013, teaching reading and composition. She was a recipient of the 2020 State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching and the 2021 Outstanding Teacher Award by the Conference on College Composition and Communication.

Kubiak served as dean of Arts, Humanities, and Health Sciences from 2020 to 2022. She then took a faculty sabbatical to complete a doctorate degree from Old Dominion University in 2023.

Kubiak returned to JCC as a planning consultant for JCC president Daniel DeMarte and also held the role of associate vice president for planning and faculty relations.

In addition to her doctorate, Kubiak earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Pittsburgh, a master’s in Adult Education from Buffalo State University, and a graduate certificate in Composition Studies from Indiana University-East.

Kubiak oversees JCC’s four academic divisions and the college’s support services for students, including its high school partnership, prison education, and global learning programs.