The Jamestown Community College Board of Trustees has renewed the contract of President Dr. Daniel DeMarte.

The Board unanimously approved the multi-year extension at their meeting Tuesday. DeMarte’s contract now runs through 2028.

DeMarte became the ninth president of JCC in July 2018. Under his tenure, the college has consistently worked to stabilize a multi-year enrollment decline, something JCC achieved in fall of 2019, prior to the impact of the pandemic.