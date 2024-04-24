JCC Celebrates Earthfest Today

Jamestown Community College will celebrate its annual Earthfest celebration today.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on the Jamestown Campus.

Earthfest promotes the understanding, celebration, and stewardship of the Earth and its resources. Weather permitting, the event will span the central campus walkways near the pond and the Student Union. Local environmental organizations, student groups, and public agencies will bring educational and informational displays and exhibits while eco-friendly businesses will provide an assortment of earth-friendly items for purchase.

Local acoustic musician Jamie Haight will perform live guitar music during the event.

From noon to 1:00 p.m., Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics‘ Jeff Musial will show some of his animal ambassadors to audience members in the Student Union.

The JCC Earth Awareness Club will hold a tree seedling adoption made possible by the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, and a chance auction. The club will donate proceeds from the event to the CWC and the Invasive Species Centre.