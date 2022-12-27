WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / JCC Earns Top 10 Placement in Intelligent.com’s Best Community Colleges in NYS

JCC Earns Top 10 Placement in Intelligent.com’s Best Community Colleges in NYS

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Community College has earned a top 10 placement among the Best Community Colleges in New York for 2023.

Intelligent.com, which gave the placement, is a website that provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. It identifies top schools based on tuition costs, number of credits required to graduate, and online coursework delivery format.

Their scoring system, which placed JCC seventh overall, also compares each school’s admission practices, retention and graduation rates, faculty reputation, and available student resources. This in-depth study resulted in JCC gaining further distinction as Best Rural Location in the final assessment.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.