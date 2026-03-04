JCC Holds CareerFest Today

Jamestown Community College will host CareerFest 2026 today

The event will take place noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Jamestown Campus Hamilton Collegiate Center Student Union. The event is open to the public.

CareerFest 2026 is designed to help students and other job seekers explore career options in a fun, low-pressure environment while connecting directly with more than 25 regional employers from a wide range of industries. Attendees can learn about potential career paths, ask questions of professionals, and explore opportunities for summer jobs, part-time and full-time employment, and internships.

In addition to employer networking, CareerFest will feature carnival games and the chance to win prizes.

Visit sunyjcc.edu/Events for more information about CareerFest2026 and other JCC events