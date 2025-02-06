JCC Launching Construction Technology Program With Builders Exchange of the Southern Tier

Jamestown Community College is planning to launch a Construction Technology program in collaboration with The Builders Exchange of the Southern Tier and grant funding from the City of Jamestown.

The program is scheduled to run March 10 through August 18 at multiple locations, including JCC’s Jamestown Campus, Jamestown Public School’s Innovation Center, and The Builders Exchange of the Southern Tier.

In addition to providing educational space, Jamestown Public Schools has launched a similar program with JPS students at the Innovation Center. The seniors from this first cohort of high school students are encouraged to move forward with their training through the JCC Construction Technology program.

Builders Exchange Executive Director John Healy said, “The single biggest issue our members are facing is the challenge to attract, train, and retain craft workers in the construction industry. We are thrilled to partner with the City of Jamestown, Jamestown Public Schools, and Jamestown Community College as we work together to introduce students to construction and address the critical need of bringing new people into the industry.”

Healy said the program gives students the opportunity to explore various trades in construction, while preparing them for their first job in the industry. He added the goal is for graduating students to enter directly into the construction workforce or join a union affiliated apprentice program.

The program is being funded through a $500,000 American Rescue Plan grant through the City of Jamestown, bringing the cost of tuition down to $100. Tuition includes tools needed for each module, safety gear, and access to a tablet to complete training modules. Individuals do not need prior experience in the construction field to register.

This 350-hour training gives students jobsite training and the opportunity to earn industry certifications and credentials. Topics that will be covered in the first module include: basic safety, construction math, hand tools, power tools, construction drawings, materials handling, OSHA 10-Hour General Construction, and basic employability and communication skills. Second module topics cover: masonry, masonry units and installation techniques, floor systems, ceiling joist and roof framing, roofing applications, wall systems, exterior Finishing, basic stair layout, electrical safety, residential electrical services, HVAC, drain, waste and vent, plastic pipe and fittings, copper pipe and fittings, and cabinet making and installation.

For more information or to register for this program, visit jcc.coursestorm.com/category/construction.