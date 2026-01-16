WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JCC Moves North County Center Program To SUNY Fredonia Campus

Jamestown Community College has moved its Workforce Development offerings to SUNY Fredonia’s campus.

JCC moved the classroom and office space for the program in December 2025 to Fenton Hall. The community college has closed its North County Center in Dunkirk.

JCC President Dr. Daniel DeMarte said, “We remain committed to providing access to education and training in northern Chautauqua County. Our partnership with SUNY Fredonia allows us to continue serving students and employers while we adapt to changing needs.”

JCC’s Workforce Development training includes water and wastewater certification courses that support municipalities and utility providers across New York state, along with professional development courses for supervisors, managers, and frontline employees.

In addition, JCC continues to support students in northern Chautauqua County through its preferred transfer partnership with SUNY Fredonia and its High School Partnerships programs, which provide local students with early access to college coursework and streamlined transfer opportunities.

Under the preferred partnership agreement, JCC graduates receive benefits related to admissions, transfer credit evaluation, course registration, and campus engagement at SUNY Fredonia.

