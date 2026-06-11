JCC Receives $200,000 Grant To Expand Construction Workforce Training Program

Jamestown Community College has received a $200,000 grant to support and expand the college’s Construction Technology workforce training program over the next three years.

The funding from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation will help the college purchase industry-standard equipment and tools, enhance marketing and outreach efforts, and reduce the cost of the program for students entering the skilled trades workforce.

The Construction Technology program, offered through JCC Workforce Development, prepares students for careers in the construction industry through hands-on training and instruction from experienced professionals.

The next cohort begins Monday, August 3, and concludes Thursday, January 14, 2027. The program runs in collaboration with the Builders Exchange of the Southern Tier, the City of Jamestown, and Jamestown Public schools.

College officials say the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation grant alongside American Rescue Plan Act funds for workforce development from the City of Jamestown have also aided the purchase of a building in Jamestown. The intention of this facility is to help grow the Construction Technology program and provide a dedicated location for other skilled trades programs to prosper.

The program is structured into three modules: core safety, foundational skills, and skilled trades. Through the Wilson Foundation’s support, the nearly $5,000 program will continue to be offered at a significantly reduced cost of approximately $500 for the full program or $250 per individual module. Additional financial assistance is expected to be available through the JCC Foundation and local workforce development boards for eligible participants.

JCC officials said the investment will strengthen the college’s ability to address regional workforce shortages in the construction and skilled trades industries while expanding access to affordable workforce training opportunities.

The program emphasizes practical, hands-on instruction designed to prepare students for immediate employment opportunities in residential and commercial construction fields. Topics include workplace safety, carpentry fundamentals, drywall repair, home maintenance, plumbing, residential electrical systems, and energy basics.

Individuals interested in enrolling in the August cohort are encouraged to apply early due to limited space. For more information visit sunyjcc.edu/programs/Construction-Tech-Workforce.