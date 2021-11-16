JCC Students Offered Lower Tuition Rates for Bellevue University

Jamestown Community College students can access lower tuition rates when transferring to Bellevue University.

The perk is available to New York and Pennsylvania residents.

The schools’ Premier Partner arrangement means Jamestown Community College graduates are able to bring their entire associate degree with them, putting them nearly halfway through their bachelor’s degree. All bachelor’s degree-seeking students who transfer through the partnership will be eligible for a preferred $350 credit hour tuition rate.

Bellevue University has one full-time Relationship Manager on the JCC campus serving students. The university is located in Bellevue, Nebraska.