JCC to Begin Offering State DOT Welder Certification Test

Jamestown Community College will begin offering the State Department of Transportation welder certification test beginning January 13.

Until now, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua county residents seeking the certification have had to travel long distances for testing.

The test will be offered at both the Jamestown and Cattaraugus campuses with the first test scheduled for 8:00 a.m. to noon this Friday. The test will be offered the second Friday of each month at the Manufacturing Technology Institute welding labs on each campus.

Testing is open to community members and JCC students. The cost is $399. Registration can be completed at sunyjcc.edu/nysdotwelder.

Those taking the test should be proficient welders in the vertical and overhead positions using the Shielded Metal Arc Welding process and E7018 electrodes.

Welders choose either a 3G vertical up position or 4G overhead position test. The finished product is X-rayed and sent to Albany for review.

Those who pass are certified to the requirements of the NYS Steel Construction Manual and can work on NYSDOT projects, including bridge welding.

Students can receive formal practice at JCC through the Welding programs offered this spring. Courses begin January 17. For more information, visit sunyjcc.edu/welding.