JCC To Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Students

Jamestown Community College will require incoming and returning students to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This follows a mandate from the State University of New York.

Students who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized COVID vaccine and provide proof of vaccination will have no COVID-19 related restrictions. Vaccination records must be provided two weeks prior to arriving on campus for any reason.

Students who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, vaccinated with a COVID vaccine not FDA-authorized, and/or have approved medical or religious exemptions, must continue to wear a mask in indoor areas, outdoor areas if unable to maintain six-foot distancing, and public transportation. They must also participate in pool testing and complete a daily COVID screening.

The college announced in April that it would return to in-person operations contingent on health and safety protocols set forth by the State University of New York, health departments in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, the New York State Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control. JCC shifted to remote operations on March 17, 2020 and began the 2020-21 academic year in August using a flexible instructional format that has included online, hybrid, and in-person courses.