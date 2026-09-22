JCC To Show ‘Amistad’

Jamestown Community College’s 2026-27 History and Culture Film Series will kick off with showings of “Amistad” at the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses.

The Steven Spielberg classic will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at the Jamestown Campus Scharmann Theatre and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at the Cattaraugus County Campus Cutco Theater in Olean.

Each screening will be followed by a moderated discussion. Admission is free and open to the public.

Released in 1997, “Amistad” tells the true story of a group of Africans who seized control of the slave ship La Amistad in 1839 and the landmark court case that followed. The film explores their fight for freedom and justice, which ultimately reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

The film series continues with showings of “Gran Torino” on January 27 in Jamestown and January 28 in Olean, followed by “The Killing Fields” on April 28 in Jamestown.

Visit sunyjcc.edu/Events for a complete list of JCC events.