Jamestown Community College’s Winter Jam concert has been rescheduled for this Wednesday.

The show will take place at 12:20 p.m. December 18 at the Jamestown Campus Scharmann Theatre.

The rock showcase featuring student bands directed by Bill Eckstrom.

The concert is free to attend and open to the public.

It will also be livestreamed on Zoom. Visit sunyjcc.edu/events and navigate to the concert event to find the event link.