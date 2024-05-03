JCC’s Kirk Young Leaving to Become President of Western Wyoming Community College

A Wyoming news organization is reporting that JCC’s Vice President of Student Affairs is taking a job at Western Wyoming Community College.

Sweetwater NOW reports the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees has hired Kirk Young to be the college’s next president after a unanimous vote last week.

Young’s first day will be July 1.

His salary will be $205,000 a year and benefits include a $1,500 per month housing allowance, a $800 per month vehicle allowance, and a $16,500 relocation allowance.

Young started his job as the Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications at Jamestown Community College in August 2014.

He previously worked as the assistant vice president for recruitment and outreach at Utah Valley University.