JCC’s Most Recent Nursing Graduates All Pass National Council Licensure Examination

Jamestown Community College‘s most recent cohort of nursing graduates all passed the National Council Licensure Examination to become Registered Nurses.

The college said the NCLEX is a rigorous examination that serves as a critical benchmark for nursing graduates seeking licensure to practice as registered nurses in New York.

JCC’s Nursing program was ranked among the best associate degree offerings in New York state in 2022 per the Nursing Schools Almanac annual rankings. Historically, JCC Nursing students have performed above the 2012-2021 Nursing Schools Almanac-cited 89.1% average, which is based on an average of 95 students graduating each year.

Applications for the Nursing program are now being accepted, with the first review planned for December 1. Anyone interested in applying can find more information at sunyjcc.edu/nursing.