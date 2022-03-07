JCC’s Nursing Program Ranked Among Best in NYS

Jamestown Community College’s nursing program has been ranked among the best associate degree offerings in New York State.

The Nursing Schools Almanac‘s annual rankings for 2021 placed JCC’s nursing degree at 25 out of 68 programs evaluated. Rankings are determined by student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. The Nursing Schools Almanac uses 10 years of data to calculate the pass rate among first-time test-takers at each institution.

According to the Nursing Schools Almanac, JCC students taking their first licensure exam passed at an 88.8% rate from 2011 to 2020. In May 2020, JCC graduates achieved an 86% pass rate – two percent better than the New York state average. The national pass rate for all nursing programs in 2020 was close to 87%.

JCC graduates in 2018 and 2019 passed at rates of 95% and 94%, respectively.

Those wishing to learn more about JCC’s nursing program are encouraged to attend spring open house events from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 26. The college is also holding a virtual open house at 7 p.m. on March 23.

For more information, visit sunyjcc.edu/openhouse or call 1-800-338-8557.