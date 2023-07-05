JCC’s Total Fitness Has Reopened

Jamestown Community College’s Total Fitness has reopened to the public and is accepting new members.

The facility reopened on July 1.

Among the new features that will debut is an app for signing up for Total Fitness while also providing important information about classes and other special events. Members will be able to digitally sign in by swiping an individualized key tag. The new features will help track peak hours and demographics around who uses the center and will also provide a workout program that members can use to track their fitness goals. This data will inform future improvements.

While some rates have increased, the cost for seniors was held at the previous rates, which were last changed in 2013.

More information can be found at sunyjcc.edu/totalfitness.