Jefferson Middle School Band Director Quarterfinalist for Grammy Music Educator Award

A Jefferson Middle School Band Director is a quarterfinalist in the Grammy Music Educator Award program.

Jamestown Public Schools said Dr. Carrie Pawelski, is one of 16 New York music educators among 219 across the country named for the award.

Dr. Pawelski has been the band director at Jefferson for six years, is on staff as a brass technician with the

JHS Red Raider Marching Band and she holds an adjunct position in the School of Music at SUNY Fredonia where she directs the All College Band.

Former student, JHS senior Kylie Luce, nominated Dr. Pawelski.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students’ lives. The winning honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® and a range of GRAMMY Week events.