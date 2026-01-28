Jefferson Project Providing Update To County Legislature Tonight

The Jefferson Project will provide an update on its ongoing research during the Chautauqua County Legislature meeting tonight.

The presentation is open to the public and can also be livestreamed on Chautauqua County Government’s YouTube page starting at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation will highlight recent findings and continued efforts to better understand water quality conditions in Chautauqua Lake, including research related to Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).

The Jefferson Project is a state-of-the-art freshwater research program originally developed for Lake George and introduced to Chautauqua Lake in 2020 through a partnership with Chautauqua County Government, Chautauqua Institution, and the Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance.

The project is a collaboration between Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), IBM Research, and the Lake George Association, and uses advanced sensor technology, scientific surveys, and computer modeling to study lake ecosystems. Its goal is to better understand how human activity impacts freshwater systems and to help identify strategies to protect and improve water quality.

At Chautauqua Lake, the Jefferson Project focuses on identifying the physical, chemical, and biological factors that influence Harmful Algal Blooms, and on developing tools to better predict when and where blooms may occur.

Researchers use a network of lake sensors, stream monitoring, and data modeling to track lake conditions over time. This multi-year approach allows scientists to compare Chautauqua Lake with other lakes, including Lake George, to better understand what drives algae growth and what conditions may help prevent it.