Jennifer Coe Joins Infinity As Program Director

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts has welcomed Jennifer Coe as its new Program Director.

Jennifer is joining the Infinity Team as they begin their 28th year of providing arts education and creative opportunities for children and teens throughout the region.

Coe brings more than 20 years of experience in youth development, education, and nonprofit work to the position. A graduate of Frewsburg Central School, Jamestown Community College, and the University at Buffalo, her professional background includes work with several nonprofit organizations, serving as a student support coordinator, and teaching Anthropology and Sociology courses as an adjunct instructor at SUNY JCC.

As Program Director, Coe will work closely with Infinity’s students, families, instructors, and community partners to coordinate classes, workshops, and other programming across the organization. She will also help support Infinity’s ongoing efforts to connect young people with meaningful opportunities to explore the arts, develop new skills, and grow through creative experiences.

Coe has a strong personal interest in both the outdoors and the arts. She especially enjoys helping beginning artists discover success and enjoyment while learning new skills. In her new role at Infinity, Coe looks forward to advocating for the importance of the arts and helping students and families find opportunities to participate, learn, and create.

Coe lives in Gerry with her dogs, Max, Panda, and Mosquito Fluff.

For more information about Infinity and their programs, or to learn more about the Infinity Team, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org.