JHS Alumnus Stephen Carlson To Deliver Commencement Address

Jamestown High School alumnus Stephen Carlson will deliver the keynote address at Commencement on Thursday, June 25, at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater.

A former New York State champion, Ivy League standout, and National Football League player, Carlson currently continues his professional football career with the Chicago Bears while serving as one of Jamestown High School’s most accomplished recent alumni.

JHS Principal Allyson Smith said, “Stephen’s accomplishments on the football field have been remarkable, but what makes him such an outstanding role model for our graduates is the way he has combined athletic success with academic excellence, perseverance, and humility — a perfect example for our graduates as they look forward to this next step in their lives.”

During his time at Jamestown High School, Carlson established himself as one of Western New York’s premier student-athletes. A two-time First Team All-State selection, he was awarded the Connolly Cup as Western New York’s Outstanding High School Football Player while helping lead Jamestown to the 2014 New York State Class AA Football Championship. He finished his high school football career with 2,411 receiving yards, 22 touchdowns, and more than 250 tackles. He also helped lead Jamestown’s basketball team to three consecutive Section VI championships and a trip to the state championship game.

Carlson continued his academic and athletic career at Princeton University, where he earned All-Ivy League honors twice and helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated Ivy League championship season in 2018. He graduated with a degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.

After signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Carlson became the first Chautauqua County athlete to score an NFL touchdown. He spent multiple seasons with the Browns before joining the Chicago Bears organization and was inducted into the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame in 2025.

The son of Susan DePetro Carlson and John Carlson, Stephen resides in Chicago with his wife, Allie.

Jamestown High School’s Commencement ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 25, at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed live at jpsny.org/graduation.