JHS Closet Donation Drive Taking Play May 2

A donation drive for the Jamestown High School Closet is taking place today.

The Jamestown High School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization is hosting the drive which will take place from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the high school.

The JHS Closet provides students with items, free of charge, such as personal hygiene products, coats, gloves, hats, or school supplies that students might need.

The organization is looking for personal hygiene items like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, mouth wash, and feminine products. They also are accepting donations of new socks, new underwear, leggings, sweatpants, and joggers that are in new, gently used or good condition.

Monetary donations can be made as well. Checks should be made out to the “Gotchu Fund,” which helps support educational opportunities for students such as Advanced Placement exam costs, field trips, and educational camps.

The drive will take place in front of the school’s pool doors. Those interested are asked to enter the parking lot at the Second Street entrance and exit on Foote Avenue.