JHS Construction Continuing, Pool To Reopen in November

Construction is continuing at Jamestown High School with plans for the pool to reopen in November.

Jamestown High School is undergoing a $20 million capital improvement plan.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said work is continuing on classrooms at the back of the second floor of the high school. He said that the current phase of construction is likely to continue through the end of the Fall semester but he did not have a projected completion date.

Whitaker said the Information Technology department’s renovated space is close to completion, “I walked through there today. It actually looks like offices, lights, and things are happening there, so it looks like it’s actually right around the corner. So, pretty soon that’ll be in good shape and I’m sure they (IT Department) will be really happy.

Whitaker said the pool has also been turned over back to the school from construction crews, “So, the pool was in need of dire upgrades. And we have upgraded what’s known as the pool pack, which is like the brain of the operation that lives on the roof and all new piping, all new drains, all new gutters. We’re power washing the inside of the pool so that it looks nice and new.”

Whitaker said the pool should reopen for when the swim season starts in late November.