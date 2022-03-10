JHS Express Winter Guard Places Third at Winter Guard International Regional Competition

The Jamestown High School Express Winter Guard placed 3rd out of 11 guards at the Winter Guard International Regional Competition.

The team performed their show “Somebody Who Loves Me” at the competition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WGI Sport of the Arts is the world’s premier organization producing indoor color guard, percussion, and winds competitions. Jamestown competed against guards from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia in their class.

JHS Winter Guard will travel to Dayton, OH in April to compete in WGI World Championships where they will compete against over 100 guards from all over the country.

Winter Guard Director Kaithlyn Marsh encouraged the public to come to the Junior Varsity and Varsity Guard performance at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at the Jamestown High School McElrath Gym. Information about tickets will be announced shortly.