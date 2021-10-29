JHS Marching Band Holding Free Show Saturday Before Competing in State Championships

The Jamestown High School Marching Band will hold a free performance tomorrow ahead of their trip to Syracuse to compete in the State Championships.

The performance will take place, weather permitting, at 1pm at Strider Field. Jamestown Public Schools will announce on their social media if the event needs to be cancelled.

On Sunday, the marching band will then compete in the New York State Field Band Conference Championship Show at the Carrier Dome. JHS Marching Band Director Meghan Murray said the competition is special for students because it’s the one time they can be with bands from all over the New York State, “Jamestown Marching Band is in the national class and so that is the Field Band Conference’s top class. So there are eight bands in that class, so we are one of 8 in the state, none of which really are local so it’s nice for us to have the chance to compete against those other national class bands.”

The championship competition brings together over 50 high school marching bands in the northeastern United States. The JHS Marching Band will be performing music from the musical and movie version of “Evita.”