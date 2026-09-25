JHS Marching Band To Host 47th Annual Fall Festival Of Bands Sept. 26

The Jamestown High School Marching Band will host its 47th Annual Fall Festival of Bands this Saturday.

The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2026 show “Paint It Black” at noon on Strider Field.

JHS Marching Band Director Ethan Thompson said, “This year’s show is a dramatic, western-inspired show that tells the story of outlaws in a lawless frontier through powerful music and visual storytelling. The students have truly embraced the theme, and we’re excited to bring the performance to life throughout the season.”

The Fall Festival of Bands is the JHS Marching Band’s most significant annual fundraiser. In addition to Jamestown, bands performing this year are the Eisenhower High School, General McLane High School, McDowell High School, Harbor Creek, Union City Area High School, Seneca High School, and Erie High School.

Throughout the fall, the marching band will once again perform at home football games and travel to several competitions within the Lakeshore Marching Band Association across Erie County, Pennsylvania and Western New York.

Tickets for the Fall Festival of Bands on September 26 are $8 dollars for adults; $6 for students and seniors over 65. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Tickets for admission can be purchased at the door.