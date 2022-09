The Jamestown High School Marching Band will host its 43rd Annual Fall Festival of Bands this Saturday, September 17.

The event at 6:30 p.m. at Strider Field will feature bands from around New York and Pennsylvania. The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2022 show, Lunar Odyssey.

The Fall Festival of Bands is the Marching Band’s most significant annual fundraiser.

Tickets are $7 presale and $9 at the door. They can be purchased from any band member or by calling 716-483-4217.