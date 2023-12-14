WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JHS Orchestra To Hold Winter Concert December 15

The Jamestown High School Orchestra Winter Concert will take place December 15.

The performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the Merton P. Corwin Auditorium at the High School.

The concert will feature the symphonic, chamber, and concert full orchestras. Song selections will include an Irish Party In Third Class from Titanic, A Flat as performed by Black Violin, and the Theme from Never Ending Story.

The second performance of the JHS A Capella Choir’s Vespers will take place on Sunday, December 17.

The program will begin at 4:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church located on 120 Chandler Street.

