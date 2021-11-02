JHS PTSO Holding Donation Drive for ‘JHS Closet’

The Jamestown High School PTSO holding a donation drive for the JHS Closet. The Drive will take place from 4:30 to 6pm, Monday, November 8th at the JHS Pool Doors.

People are asked to enter on Second Street and exit onto Foote Avenue.

Items requested for donation include hygiene items like shampoo, soap, deodorant, and feminine products. Clothing items include new socks, new underwear and new or gently used leggings or sweatpants. School supplies also are welcome.

Monetary donations can be made with checks to the Gotchu Fund being accepted. This money will be used to help with educational opportunities such as AP exam costs, field trips, and educational camps for JHS students.